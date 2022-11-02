Not Available

Twelve Angry Men

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Twelve Angry Men is a 1954 teleplay by Reginald Rose for the Studio One anthology television series. Initially staged as a CBS live production on 20 September 1954, the drama was later rewritten for the stage in 1955 under the same title and again for a feature film, 12 Angry Men (1957). The episode garnered three Emmy Awards for writer Rose, director Franklin Schaffner and Robert Cummings as Best Actor.

Cast

Robert CummingsJuror #8
Franchot ToneJuror #3
Edward ArnoldJuror #10
Paul HartmanJuror #7
John BealJuror #2
Walter AbelJuror #4

