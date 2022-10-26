Twelve O'Clock High

In this story of the early days of daylight bombing raids over Germany, General Frank Savage must take command of a "hard luck" bomber group. Much of the story deals with his struggle to whip his group into a disciplined fighting unit in spite of heavy losses, and withering attacks by German fighters over their targets. --KC Hunt
|Gregory Peck
|Brigadier General Frank Savage
|Hugh Marlowe
|Lieutenant Colonel Ben Gately
|Gary Merrill
|Colonel Keith Davenport
|Millard Mitchell
|Major General Patrick Pritchard
|Dean Jagger
|Major / Lieutenant Colonel Harvey Stovall
|Robert Arthur
|Sergeant McIllhenny
