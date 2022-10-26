1949

Twelve O'Clock High

  • War
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 20th, 1949

Studio

20th Century Fox

In this story of the early days of daylight bombing raids over Germany, General Frank Savage must take command of a "hard luck" bomber group. Much of the story deals with his struggle to whip his group into a disciplined fighting unit in spite of heavy losses, and withering attacks by German fighters over their targets. --KC Hunt

Cast

Gregory PeckBrigadier General Frank Savage
Hugh MarloweLieutenant Colonel Ben Gately
Gary MerrillColonel Keith Davenport
Millard MitchellMajor General Patrick Pritchard
Dean JaggerMajor / Lieutenant Colonel Harvey Stovall
Robert ArthurSergeant McIllhenny

View Full Cast >

Images