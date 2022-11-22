Twentidentity Vol 2

Not Available

In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Korean Film Academy, 20 of the academy's former students (who are respected director's today) were invited to shoot an omnibus movie consisting of 20 short films. Overall this work was very well received by the critiques at the 17th Tokyo International Film Festival. The films include Twenty, Secrets and Lies, Looking for Sex, Race, A Runners High, Neighborhood, My Baby, It's different On Mobile Queen, At 2 O'clock and Sink & Rise.