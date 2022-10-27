1977

Twenty Days Without War

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 23rd, 1977

Studio

Lenfilm

War correspondent Lopatin takes a 20-day-leave from his hard work at the front in 1942. He travels to faraway Tashkent to meet the family of the killed soldier and visit the film set of the screen adaptation of his war-time stories. Lopatin also manages to walk the streets of Tashkent, take part in a factory workers' meeting and have a short-lived love affair. Although with no bombings and fighting, the city dwellers breathe the atmosphere of the ongoing war.

Cast

Lyudmila GurchenkoNina
Aleksey PetrenkoYuri Stroganov
Angelina StepanovaZinaida Antonovna, artistic director of the theater
Mikhail KononovPasha Rubtsov
Yekaterina VasilyevaRubtsova
Nikolay GrinkoVyacheslav

