Not Available

In "20 Dogs" you’ll meet all kinds of dogs, from big to small and everywhere in between. Watch them work and play and learn more about what makes each kind of dog different. Sing and dance along with ten cool songs as you watch all the dogs in action. Chester the Chihuahua will show you why, “It isn't so bad to be so very small", while Buck the St. Bernard will demonstrate why “Being big Is fun”. By the end of the DVD, everyone will be singing “I love dogs and dogs love me!"