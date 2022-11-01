Twenty Five Hundred & One

Not Available

Like countless villages across the globe, the pueblo where Oaxacan artist Alejandro Santiago was born is only grandparents and children, the adults gone, victims of globalization seeking jobs in other countries. To focus attention on this crucial issue, Alejandro devoted six years of his life sculpting 2,501 life size figures to honor his pueblo's "lost souls." His "migrantes" hauntingly portray issues we must confront. Grand Prize - San Antonio Film Festival Best Documentary - Sacramento and Reel HeART International Film Festivals