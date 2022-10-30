Twenty Secret Life

Not Available

Min-chul and Yoon-suh are a couple in love. Suddenly, however, Yoon-suh breaks up with him. Min-chul wants to get back together with her, so he tries to evoke her jealousy by hiring a woman to act as his new girlfriend. Min-woo has sex with Cho-hae, then he immediately dumps her saying he wants to end their relationship. Cho-hae now longs for love, so she starts a side-job as an acting girlfriend. On her first “date” with Min-chul, she acts friendly with him in front of Yoon-suh. As this continues, his attraction towards Cho-hae grows.