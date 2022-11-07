Twenty Women and I

Not Available

A bunch of women dominates Kostas Filipou's life. His mother Smaro and his three sisters: married Rika - who wants to take a divorce -, religious Fanouria and Tzela the student. The last two have to get married. There are also the women who work at the women's lingerie business that he runs, many of whom see him as a potential husband, as well as Betty, a colleague deeply in love with him, whose mother pressures her to get married. When Kostas secretly marries Betty, who rents with her mother an apartment above theirs, Smaro decides to find both of them a mate. She suggests to Betty the neighborhood's electrician- but Kostas finds a way to break the match- and to Kostas a young woman from Veroia- but Betty manages to break the match. The revelation of the couple's marriage relieves everyone and the fact that Betty is pregnant brings the desired peace and serenity.