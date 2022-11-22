Not Available

In September 1992, at the height of the Special Period in Cuba, forty young couples on the verge of marriage participated in the casting selection for director Alice de Andrade’s first documentary Luna de miel (Honeymoon), about wedding rituals in a socialist context. Twentyyears later, she revisits three of these couples to see how the country’s economic and social transformations have impacted their lives. Twenty Years is a fascinating glimpse into the recent history of Cuba through the intimate lives of three divergent couples.