A former history major, Sam, has dropped out of college for reasons she can't explain. On her 22nd birthday, she has one big wish: to feel a part of history by seeing the Patek Comet, which comes only once every 150 years. But her day spirals out of control in a series of confrontations with her boss, family, friends and boyfriend - who bombard her with questions about her future that she's not prepared to answer.