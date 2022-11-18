Not Available

Tsutomu Yamaguchi is a hibakusha. A survivor of both atomic bomb blasts in 1945. First at Hiroshima, then again at Nagasaki. How does one man survive one of the worst tragedies in human history – twice? Now nearing 90, Yamaguchi finally speaks out. Breaking taboos of shame and sorrow, he responds to President Obama’s call to fight for “a world without nuclear weapons” by telling his story. So that no one else will ever have to tell one like it again. “TWICE” reconstructs Yamaguchi’s experiences in 1945 Japan, interviews him on the after-effects of exposure and documents the last five years of the late-blooming activist’s life, until his death in 2010.