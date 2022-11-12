Twice in one river

Not Available

An ordinary family - Sergey, Lena and two children - are experiencing another family crisis. Love has cooled down for a long time, the couple forgot what they were striving for, and most importantly, they no longer remember why they were together. Misunderstanding and understatement in the family leads to the fact that Lena begins to suspect her faithful of virtual treason - too much time Sergey spends on the computer in the Internet chat. To return her husband, Lena goes to Chat under the guise of a 20-year-old girl. Sergei, who does not suspect that this is his wife, completely forgets about the existence of the real Lena. A virtual romance is already threatening to break up in a real family, but the case intervenes ...