TWICE in Wonderland 新体感ライブ CONNECT Special Live (Japan) is Twice's second online concert held on March 6, 2021, at 7:00 pm (JST). According to Twitter, the concert will be a "journey that restores everyone's lost imagination so that TWICE can connect with everyone in the real world again".[1] Twice was scheduled to hold a Tokyo Dome concert in Japan in March, 2020, but due to the spread of COVID-19, Twice had canceled the performance plan after delaying the schedule twice. "Twice in Wonderland" will be delivered using the latest technologies such as AR (Augmented Reality) and MR (Complex Reality), it can be viewed on a smartphone or PC. It can also be viewed by transmitting it to a TV. The concert is available for Japan viewers only. Jihyo's spoiler for the upcoming Japan concert 'TWICE in Wonderland' is that they'll be performing songs that they haven't done in a really long time and they're also preparing for new songs to be performed.