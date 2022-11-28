Not Available

"In Twice Over Simon Payne, has filmed off the screen, with a hand held camcorder, an original sequence of digitally generated coloured rectangles. The re-filmed layer and an original variation of it are then superimposed on themselves, so that the discrepancies between them generate a third element: differently coloured slender rectangles that judder between the main blocks of colour . In contrast to the many computer-generated works Payne has made over the last eight or so years, the texture and ‘noise’ of the analogue decay generated by re-filming (as opposed to digital copying) plays an important role." (Nicky Hamlyn)