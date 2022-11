Not Available

TWICE has successfully opened their first world tour TWICE WORLD TOUR 2019 ‘TWICELIGHTS’. TWICE members introduce and unveil the journey of how 9 members became TWICE - from the years of trainees overcoming the hardships of stress and pressure, to becoming one of the most popular K-pop groups. The real TWICE documentary of the beginning, present and the future of TWICE, everything you've never seen anywhere.