Twice: The Cam Sinclair Story

On July 16, 2009, Freestyle Motocross (FMX) rider Cam Sinclair lay in a hospital bed in Madrid, Spain fighting for his life. From the small town of Pearcedale in Australia, Cam had climbed to the top of the motocross world only to face losing it all in an instant. Life threatening injuries and intense rehabilitation to learn to walk, talk, and operate as a human being again, were not enough to extinguish his love of riding motorcycles. Almost exactly 12 months later, Sinclair had completed one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history and won the biggest event in action sports, the X Games..landing the very trick that almost cost him his life--the double backflip.