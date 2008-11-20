When Bella Swan moves to a small town in the Pacific Northwest to live with her father, she starts school and meets the reclusive Edward Cullen, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire. Despite Edward's repeated cautions, Bella can't help but fall in love with him, a fatal move that endangers her own life when a coven of bloodsuckers try to challenge the Cullen clan.
|Kristen Stewart
|Isabella 'Bella' Swan
|Robert Pattinson
|Edward Cullen
|Billy Burke
|Charlie Swan
|Taylor Lautner
|Jacob Black
|Peter Facinelli
|Carlisle Cullen
|Ashley Greene
|Alice Cullen
View Full Cast >
2 More Images