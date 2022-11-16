Twilight: Alpha Males

Not Available

Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner are two of the hottest young stars in Hollywood today. While their roles in the massively popular Twilight Saga have propelled them to superstar status, they have also proved to be very accomplished actors outside of the franchise in films such as Water for Elephants and Abduction. However, it's not just their on screen appeal that has captured the attention of fans and media alike. This film looks at their rise to fame and their success as Edward and Jacob in the Twilight franchise and also looks to their futures as bone-fide A-listers.