Twilight Dancers

Current most popular performer at a gay club in the Philippines (though it’s patronized by an awful lot of ogling straight women), Dwight (Tyron Perez) has a crush on a collegiate girl and an eye on better prospects working abroad. But he unwisely gets involved with boytoy-hungry Madame Loca (Cherry Pie Pichache), a ruthless, corrupt businesswoman. Her disillusioned ex-dancer bodyguard Bert (Lauren Novero) tries in vain to warn Dwight. Meanwhile, past-prime-at-28 Alfred (Allen Dizon) struggles to find legit work to support his wife and child.