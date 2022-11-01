Twilight in Forks: The Saga of the Real Town

Not Available

Twilight in Forks is the definitive DVD documenting the town of Forks made famous by the Twilight books and movies. Are there truly vampires and werewolves there? Hear from the real people living their lives in the town fans know and love, including the Chief of Police, the Forks Outfitters' employee who gets mistaken for Bella, and the vampire transplant who plays the real-life role of Alice. Visit Forks High School, hear self-described Jacob's grandfather tell the legend of how the Quileutes descended from wolves, and see may more of the people and places that make Forks and La Push the perfect setting for the Twilight Saga.