Twilight in the Forbidden City

Not Available

Manfred Wong spins this period tale about the life of imperial eunuch Lau Lou-hay, after the emperor was forced out of the Forbidden City. After saving the life of anti-imperial soldier Wu Chung (Felix Wong Yat-wah), Lau (Max Mok Siu-chung) agrees to help him capture the imperial seal, the symbol of political legitimacy in China at that time. Though both manage to cozy up to General Cheung (Kent Cheng Chuk-see), the guardian of the seal, their plan eventually fails. Wu helps Lau flee from Cheung's clutches and, upon learning that he is a eunuch, makes the lad his 13th wife. At the Wu estate, Lau is forced to deal with more than his share of political intrigue, particularly in dealing with Tak Cheung (Norman Law Man), the lead eunuch in the household.