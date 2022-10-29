Twilight of the Dark Master

Not Available

Tsunami is an ancient gaurdian fom days long ago when the Mother Spirit created Daemons and Gaurdians to aid a fledgling human race. Tsunami becomes involved with a woman who has just lost her fiance and her arm and now wants to figure out why this has happened.Meanwhile the Daemon leader is still alive and plotting to enslave mankind. Will Tsunami defend earth once again or be corrupted as two other gaurdians have been by the Daemon leader...