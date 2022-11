Not Available

Hong Kong action star Max Mok stars in this period drama as Lau, a eunuch living at the end of the Ching Dynasty. Lau finds himself absorbed in the past along with another eunuch named Siu, and the two fall in love as they share their passion for Peking Opera. Unfortunately, they're unaware that their relationship serves as the catalyst for a series of events that end in disaster. Twilight indeed!