Twilight Zone

The documentary focuses on Dai Congyang, a 20-year-old girl with congenital cataracts and semi-blindness. It shows what Dai has been confronted with and how she struggles with the conflicts about her blind boyfriend and her parents who strongly disagree with her relationship. Besides, it witnesses how she gains self-recognition and self-actualization when torn between "to stay at hometown" or "to start up in a bigger city". Back and forth between Wenzhou, Hangzhou and Taizhou, Dai finds herself trapped in a relationship seemed sweet but also full of lies and vanity. In the end, it still remains unknown as to whether Dai chooses to gamble on love or to succumb to her parents and start a new life.