1983

Twilight Zone: The Movie

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 1983

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Four directors collaborated to remake four episodes of the popular television series 'The Twilight Zone' for this movie. The episodes are updated slightly and in color (the television show was in black-and-white), but very true to the originals, where eerie and disturbing situations gradually spin out of control. "A Quality of Mercy", "Kick the Can", "It's a Good Life", and "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet".

Cast

Albert BrooksCar Driver (prologue)
Vic MorrowBill Connor (segment "Time Out")
John LithgowJohn Valentine (segment "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet")
Kathleen QuinlanHelen Foley (segment "It's a Good Life")
Bill QuinnLeo Conroy (segment "Kick the Can")
Scatman CrothersMr. Bloom (segment "Kick the Can")

View Full Cast >

Images