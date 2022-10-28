Twin Blades of the Ninja

Not Available

Ancient Japan: a land filled with both exotic beauty and savage death! And in all the realm, the most feared killers are the ninja, silent assassins gifted with magical powers of stealth and deception. But the path to learning the secrets is long and difficult, and not all who seek to become true ninjas survive! For Yamame and Suzume, two beautiful young ninjas-in-training, the prospects of a long life are shortened dramatically when they choose the wrong Samurai to relieve of his wallet. Suddenly the buxom pair find themselves caught up in a deadly game with both the life of a princess and their own at stake! But despite the overwhelming odds that face them, Yamame and Suzu have at least one trick no one's expecting inside their ninja arsenal... and they're willing to bare ALL their weapons in order to survive!