1992

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 27th, 1992

Studio

New Line Cinema

In the questionable town of Deer Meadow, Washington, FBI Agent Desmond (Chris Isaak) inexplicably disappears while hunting for the man who murdered a teen girl. The killer is never apprehended, and, after experiencing dark visions and supernatural encounters, Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) chillingly predicts that the culprit will claim another life. Meanwhile, in the more cozy town of Twin Peaks, hedonistic beauty Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) hangs with lowlifes and seems destined for a grisly fate.

Cast

Sheryl LeeLaura Palmer
Ray WiseLeland Palmer
Mädchen AmickShelly Johnson
Dana AshbrookBobby Briggs
Phoebe AugustineRonette Pulaski
David BowiePhillip Jeffries

