Twin Towers: Swim Meat #2

Not Available

Real-life twin brothers at a swimming pool meet thirteen other gorgeous guys in Swim Meat 2: Twin Towers. The pool, the bathroom, the shower stalls and the changing rooms all help set the scene for some heated sexual exchanges. Part of this hit sequel's charm is the genial camaraderie among the teammates and their coaches. Just wait until you meet the Lynch brothers - real-life twins with harmonized Mediterranean looks, dreamy dark eyes, killer smiles, and yes - their twin monuments.