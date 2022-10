Not Available

An independent documentary film maker conducts an interview with former porn star Kayden Daydream, who now lives in a run down bedsit struggling with drug addiction, alcoholism and mental health issues. The former sex icon, Quinn, A.K.A Kayden, unravels a world of debauchery and darkness in his interview, and his brutal honesty opens up deep wounds that lead this retrospective to a shocking and tragic climax.