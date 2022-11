Not Available

We've raised the twink sex bar with a fresh batch of barely 18 year old boys and a breathtaking new hardcore twink series. Twink Vacation takes our boys on the road and the great outdoors. Blake Carnage, Luke Allen and Christian Collins are just some of the young & hung beauties with an insatiable appetite for horny, hot and hard adventures. Whether out by the pool or bare assed in the sticks, our boys love to excite.