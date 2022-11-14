Twinkle All the Way

Not Available

To pull off a spectacular Christmas themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, wedding planner Cadence Clark joins forces with Henry Harrison, co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. Cadence and Henry, both single parents of young daughters, grow closer as they contribute to each others' projects - Cadence with the wedding and Henry with his high-profile client, Mrs. Sutton, and her annual VIP Christmas Eve party. However, a snow storm threatens to wreak havoc on the wedding. But with help from Henry, family, and some holiday magic, Cadence may just be able to pull off the wedding and perhaps fall in love along the way.