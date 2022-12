Not Available

When accomplished businessman Steve (Bob Poole) meets ambitious medical student Tina (Kim Kilway), who's half his age, he's immediately smitten. Tina seems to enjoy Steve's company as well, though she's already dating a pathologist named Jack (James Hansen Prince), who's closer to her age. What starts out as an innocent love triangle turns dangerous when jealousy, passion and undeniable attraction collide to complicate matters.