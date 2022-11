Not Available

After an argument with her fiancé Maurizio, Manuela breaks off with him and decides to go to a Mediterranean island where her friend Eleonora now lives a solitary life. The friendship between the two girls gradually turns into sexual attraction and they become lovers. When Maurizio lands on the island with a view to reconquering Manuela, his fiancée long hesitates between Eleonora and him. When she eventually decides to follow Maurizio Eleonora reacts violently...