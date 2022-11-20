Twisted Love

Not Available

Janna Riley is the awkward and shy girl nobody ever seems to notice. Not being able to live up to her mother's expectations of popularity, Janna walks through the school hallways alone, though her eyes are always on a certain football player, Bo Callahan. Laughed at and made fun of by the in-crowd, Janna sees her opportunity to become accepted when a fateful motorcycle "accident" lands Bo into her arms and under her doting care. Bo's vulnerable condition enables Janna to kidnap Bo and, in the style of Stephen King's "Misery," the viewer is held captive for every thrilling second.