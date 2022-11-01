Twisted Romance

Not Available

Roberto spots Raúl in the streets of Ezpeleta and begins to follow him. Raúl sits down on a park bench to read the newspaper, Roberto approaches him and asks him for the real estate ads. Raúl invites him to his house and a peculiar relationship between “the young one” and “the experienced one” begins. Reminiscent of Shakespearian tragedies, Vil romance tells the story of an impossible love amidst fortune-tellers, treasons and vengeances, in suburban the neighborhoods of Gran Buenos Aires. The intimacy and the abject poverty of the characters are presented in a straightforward and naturalistic way, avoiding moral dimensions. According to the director’s viewpoint, these spaces only generate hostility.