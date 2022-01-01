Twisted Sister: Double Live - Northstage 82 & Ny Steel 01

Not Available

This two disc DVD set couples Twisted Sister live shows from the start of their recording career in 1982 and the beginning of their reunion career in 2001. The show from the North Stage Theater in Long Island in 1982 was the same year as the release of their debut album Under The Blade. It features many of the songs from that record along with songs that have not been performed since Twisted Sister left the club scene. .Following the terrible events of September 11, 2001, Twisted Sister's classic line-up reunited to headline the New York Steel Benefit Show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on November 28 that year. Organized by radio & television personality Eddie Trunk, the concert was a fundraiser for the families of New York Police Officers and Fire Fighters who had lost their lives in the attack on the World Trade Center. The reaction to Twisted Sister's set was overwhelming and led directly to the ongoing existence of the band today.