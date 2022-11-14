Twisted Sister: Live at Reading

Not Available

1. What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You) 2. Sin After Sin 3. Bad Boys (Of Rock 'n' Roll) 4. Destroyer 5. Shoot 'Em Down 6. Tear It Loose 7. Under The Blade 8. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll Twisted Sister's historic appearance at the Reading Festival, August 1982. Pete Way of UFO, "Fast" Eddie Clarke and Lemmy join Twisted Sister for their closing, then standard, cover of the Stones' "It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It)." This is especially notable as the first time Clarke appeared on stage with Lemmy since leaving Motörhead just three months earlier.