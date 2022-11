Not Available

Front man Dee Snider and the hair-metal brood known as Twisted Sister rock a packed house full of faithful fans with this 2004 London performance, delivering headbanging renditions of all of their biggest hits and fan favorites. The set list includes "What You Don't Know (Sure Can Hurt You)," "The Kids Are Back," "Like a Knife in the Back," "The Fire Still Burns," "I Wanna Rock" and, of course, the unforgettable anthem "We're Not Gonna Take It."