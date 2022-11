Not Available

Recorded live at San Bernadino's Orange Pavillion on May 19th, 1984. Presented by KMET & MTV. 1. The Kids Are Back 2. We're Not Gonna Take It (Music Video) 3. I Wanna Rock 4. Under The Blade 5. The Beast 6. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll (Music Video) 7. The Price 8. Stay Hungry 9. Burn In Hell 10. S.M.F.