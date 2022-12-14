Not Available

Twisted Sister Stay Hungry Tour '84. Twisted Sister Stay Hungry Tour 84 and videos This is Twisted Sister when they ruled the world in 84 on the Stay Hungry Tour with added bonus videos. Track list: 1. Stay Hungry Live 2. The Kids are Back 3. I Wanna Rock 4. Under the Blade 5. Nature of the Beast 6. You Can't Stop Rock n' Roll 7. The Price 8. Stay Hungry 9. Burn in Hell 10. S.M.F. Come Out and Play videos: 1. We're Not Gonna Take It 2. Leader of the Pack 3. I Wanna Rock 4. Be Chrruel to Your School