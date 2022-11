Not Available

Horror anthology that takes on three stories. The first one entitled "Nothing But The Truth" deals with a compulsive liar and how his exaggerations get the better of him. Next is "The Shooting" about a man and how he is haunted by the spirit of his recently deceased abusive older brother. Finally, "Hungry Like A... Bat?" has a man who is trying to cope with being part human, part vampire, and part werewolf.