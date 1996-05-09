TV weatherman Bill Harding is trying to get his tornado-hunter wife, Jo, to sign divorce papers so he can marry his girlfriend Melissa. But Mother Nature, in the form of a series of intense storms sweeping across Oklahoma, has other plans. Soon the three have joined the team of stormchasers as they attempt to insert a revolutionary measuring device into the very heart of several extremely violent tornados.
|Helen Hunt
|Dr. Jo Harding
|Bill Paxton
|Bill Harding
|Cary Elwes
|Dr. Jonas Miller
|Jami Gertz
|Dr. Melissa Reeves
|Philip Seymour Hoffman
|Dustin Davis
|Lois Smith
|Meg Greene
