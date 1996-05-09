1996

Twister

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 9th, 1996

Studio

Constant c Productions

TV weatherman Bill Harding is trying to get his tornado-hunter wife, Jo, to sign divorce papers so he can marry his girlfriend Melissa. But Mother Nature, in the form of a series of intense storms sweeping across Oklahoma, has other plans. Soon the three have joined the team of stormchasers as they attempt to insert a revolutionary measuring device into the very heart of several extremely violent tornados.

Cast

Helen HuntDr. Jo Harding
Bill PaxtonBill Harding
Cary ElwesDr. Jonas Miller
Jami GertzDr. Melissa Reeves
Philip Seymour HoffmanDustin Davis
Lois SmithMeg Greene

