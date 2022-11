Not Available

Witness the raw energy and mayhem of juggalo act Twiztid in four episodes of their anarchic "Purple Show" series. Originally broadcast on the Internet, the show follows the band on tour, on stage, backstage and on their bus. In addition to these candid moments, wicked stunts and demented skits capture Jamie Madrox and Monoxide Child at their uncontrolled funniest. Their friends, Basketball Head and the Bambino Boys, join in on the action.