Not Available

Gage and Christian serve as two exceptional bellmen at the JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai. They are forced to save the day when an important guest leaves a precious USB key in an Emirates car. The Bellmen must track down the car and return the USB key in time. They travel through Dubai using a "Dubai Shortcut" that entails comical and amazing stunts; while also trying to avoid the "BioBot" Robots along the way.