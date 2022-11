Not Available

At the turn of the century, Award-winning filmmaker Rick Stevenson, decided to track the lives of 60 children for the next 5000 Days. Ten years in the making, TWO BROTHERS features two of these children, Sam and Luke Nelson, who are Mormon. As a Protestant Christian, Stevenson got unprecedented access to this oft misunderstood faith when he married their aunt. The result is a compelling and eye-opening account of growing up Mormon in America today.