Two by Two: God's Little Creatures

Featuring the beloved voices of Martin Sheen and Amy Grant comes the story of Noah s Ark - like you ve never seen before! Get ready to ride the waves with Nestrians Dave and Finny, a clumsy species left off Noah s list to board the Ark. With rough waters ahead, the father-son duo scramble to sneak onto the boat. Caught in all the excitement, Finny gets left behind and must embark on an incredible and harrowing journey. With the help of friends big and small, Dave must turn the Ark around to save his son in this heartwarming adventure of biblical proportions