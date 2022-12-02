Two Can Play

Not Available

Dorothy Hammis (Bow), the daughter of wealthy financier John Hammis (Fawcett), has chosen as her fiance James Radley (Forrest), but her father disproves of him. He hires Robert McWorth (MacDonald), a former pilot, to discredit Radley by exposing indescretions in either his past or present contuct. McWorth leaves some valuable pearls for Radley to steal, but this plan fails, so he arranges for himself, Radley and Dorothy to become stranded on a desert island. Ultimately, Radley proves himself as the better man. After surviving both the elements and McWorth's scheming, he and Dorothy are married.