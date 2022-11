Not Available

Valeria has decided to make a study about low-income women as her university thesis. The town priest recommends her as subject a hard-working woman who is said to see the future while dreaming. As Valeria goes deeper in her research, she will increasingly commit herself to the reality of Elena, confronting her with her own accommodated status, while she waits for the return of the man she loves and whose promise was to come and look for her even though she was from far away