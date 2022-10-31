1967

Two Comrades Were Serving

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1967

Studio

Mosfilm

Set during the last days of the civil war that followed the Russian Revolution. The Crimea Peninsula is the last stronghold of the White Guard, and the Red Army is planning the final assault. The first story line of the movie follows two Red Army soldiers: unlikely friends Nekrasov and Karyakin. The second story line is about a White Guard officer Brusentsov who is devoted to Russia and his cause but sees it being destroyed day by day.

Cast

Rolan BykovIvan Karyakin
Anatoli PapanovColonel
Vladimir VysotskiyПоручик Брусенцов
Iya SavvinaAlexandra
Alla DemidovaCommissar
Nikolay Kryuchkov

View Full Cast >

Images