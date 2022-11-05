Two Crimes

Not Available

Greed and playing into the hand of providence provides the focus of this Mexican comedy adapted from a novel by Jorge Ibarguengoitia. Marcos, an architect, has just returned to the home of his wealthy uncle Ramon after squandering his money in Mexico City and subsequently finding himself falsely accused of a crime. Although he is flat-broke, he conceals this from Ramon, telling him that he has returned home to buy a local gold mine. Marcos finds the lies come easily as begins trying to induce his uncle to fund his endeavor. Irascible Ramon, who likes Marcos for his similar love of drinking and smoking is duped, but Ramon's sons are not fooled by Marcos. To them he is a threat, and they fear he will be placed in the will. Soon all of them are trying to out-manipulate each other. Even Ramon, who is not as innocent as he appears is involved in the mayhem.